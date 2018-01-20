Russia's Lavrov positive US will end 'Russo-phobic card'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia's foreign minister says he is positive that the time will come when Americans stop playing "the Russo-phobic card" and the Trump administration recognizes "that it is in their vested interest to develop relations with the Russian Federation."

Sergey Lavrov said in a wide-ranging news conference Friday that this is especially important given the international security issues on the global agenda.

Asked about the new U.S. military priorities of countering China's rapidly expanding military and an increasingly aggressive Russia, he said "it is regrettable that instead of having normal dialogue ... the U.S. is trying to prove their leadership through such confrontational strategies and concepts."

Lavrov added that he "would like to repeat that we are open for dialogue."