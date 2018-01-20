Kulizhnikov, Erbanova win 500s at speedskating World Cup

ERFURT, Germany (AP) — Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov claimed his first speedskating World Cup win of the season on Friday, while Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic won the women's 500-meter race.

Kulizhnikov edged Olympic champion Michel Mulder of the Netherlands by 0.05 seconds and Russia teammate Artyom Kuznetsov by 0.07. All top-10 finishers were within 0.15 of Kulizhnikov.

Norway's Havard Holmefjord Lorentzen, who came three-thousandths of a second behind Kuznetsov, still leads the overall standings.

Erbanova defeated Vanessa Herzog of Austria by 0.10 seconds and Angelina Golikova of Russia by 0.28.

Japan's Nao Kodaira, who didn't race in Erfurt, still leads the standings.

Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors won the women's 1,000 meters, while Denis Yuskov of Russia won the men's 1,500.