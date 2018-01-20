Carter-Vickers loaned by Tottenham to Ipswich

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been loaned by Tottenham to second-tier Ipswich, four days after the Premier League club recalled the American defender from what was to be a season-long loan to Sheffield United.

Carter-Vickers, who turned 20 on Dec. 31, scored against Bolton in his debut for Sheffield United last September and made 17 appearances in the League Championship.

A son of former NBA player Howard Carter, Carter-Vickers is quoted on Ipswich's website as saying: "I didn't expect to be called back. I thought I would be at Sheffield for the season but then I got told Ipswich wanted me."

Carter-Vickers played twice for Tottenham last season, in FA Cup matches against Aston Villa and Wycombe. He made his U.S. national team debut in November.