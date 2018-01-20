Lyor Cohen says hip-hop should dominate at upcoming Grammys

ATLANTA (AP) — Music executive Lyor Cohen says hip-hop should dominate the top categories at the upcoming Grammys.

Cohen spoke with The Associated Press on Thursday about the Recording Academy giving rap a "deserving" chance. Both Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar are nominated for album and record of the year. Jay-Z, the leading nominee, is also nominated for song of the year.

Cohen is now YouTube's global head of music, but has been an integral figure in hip-hop for decades was the former head of Def Jam Records. Next week, he's hosting a pre-Grammy event with Nas that will pay homage to rap and include performances from Grandmaster Flash, Q-Tip, Fab Five Freddy and Chuck D.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS on Jan. 28.