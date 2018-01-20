European watchdog: More migrants heading to Spain by sea

In this Friday Jan.19, 2018 photo aid workers from the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms wait to disembark the lifeless bodies of an Eritrean man and 2
MADRID (AP) — Europe's border watchdog says the number of migrants and asylum-seekers coming across the western Mediterranean route to Europe this year is likely to increase, after 2017 closed with more than twice the traffic of the previous year.
The head of the EU Frontex border agency, Fabrice Leggeri, announced Friday in Madrid that his agency would increase efforts this summer to help Spanish border surveillance. No extra funds have been allocated yet, but Frontex says it will consider diverting funds from operations in Greece or Italy if needed.
Leggeri said last year efforts to help Spain cost about 7 million euros ($8.6 million). Frontex said 22,880 migrants arrived in Spain last year by sea, up from 10,231 in 2016.