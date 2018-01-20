House blocks Democrat from seeking to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to block a Democratic lawmaker from seeking to impeach the president.

Democratic congressman Al Green of Texas had offered articles of impeachment based on comments by President Donald Trump. Green said Trump had incited "hate and hostility" by reportedly using a vulgarity to describe African countries last week.

The House voted to table the impeachment resolution on a vote of 355-66. The House blocked Green's first impeachment effort last month.

Democrats opposing the effort say it's premature to act before special counsel Robert Mueller completes an investigation into meddling by Russia in the presidential election.