Israel to name Jordan envoy after settling spat: report

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will soon decide on Israel's new ambassador to Jordan a day after the two countries agreed to put a monthslong diplomatic spat behind them.

Israel media reported Netanyahu as saying Israel had expressed remorse over a shooting at its Amman embassy last summer that killed two Jordanians.

Israel's ambassador returned to Israel along with the guard involved in the shooting. The guard claimed self-defense and received a hero's welcome at home, angering Jordanians.

The incident ruptured relations between the countries which signed a peace agreement in 1994 and cooperate on security and other issues.

Haaretz quoted Netanyahu saying Israel has "a strong interest in this relationship."

The report adds he says Israel will compensate the Jordanian government but not the families of the deceased.