Virginia mother pleads guilty in son's death

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman whose son's remains were found in her car's trunk more than 10 years after he was last seen alive has pleaded guilty in his death.

News outlets report 46-year-old Tonya Slaton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in connection with Quincy Davis' death.

Slaton initially had faced a second-degree murder charge.

Quincy was last seen in 2004. His body was discovered after a state trooper pulled Slaton over in 2015. Investigators estimate he had died about 10 years earlier, when he was 14 or 15.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a medical examiner couldn't determine his exact cause of death. A prosecutor said Friday that Quincy had a broken vertebra in his neck.

Slaton was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with two years suspended.