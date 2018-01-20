The Latest: Pope Francis arrives in Peru's Amazon

A boys holds a poster showing Pope Francis as he waits for the arrival of Pope Francis in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, Friday, Jan.
A bishop takes a photo of an indigenous man and baby as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, F
A priest holds a baby as cleric and groups of indigenous wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, Frida
A group of indigenous wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. After lengthy tre
Pope Francis delivers his blessing to faithful from the balcony of the Apostolic Nuncio in Lima, Pero, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (L'Osservatore Romano Va
A woman holds a poster showing Pope Francis as she waits for the arrival of Pope Francis in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, Friday, Ja
Pope Francis waves to faithful from the balcony of the Apostolic Nuncio in Lima, Pero, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (L'Osservatore Romano Vatican Media/Pool
A vendor hawks souvenir crosses featuring an image of Pope Francis as faithful gather outside the Apostolic Nunciature to get a glimpse of the pontiff
Pope Francis blesses a child outside the Apostolic Nuncio in Lima, Pero, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (L'Osservatore Romano Vatican Media/Pool Photo via AP)
PUERTO MALDONADO, Peru (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Peru (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
Pope Francis is receiving a warm welcome in the Peruvian Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado, with supporters lining the streets to greet him ahead of the pontiff's planned meeting with indigenous people.
Some are running up along the pontiff's motorcade carrying Vatican-colored yellow and white balloons, while others cheer and wave.
Friday's scene is a stark contrast to the pope's visit earlier this week to Chile, where he drew smaller crowds and his presence provoked protests.
Indigenous leaders are hoping the pope will deliver a forceful message encouraging the government to recognize their land rights and clean up rivers contaminated by illegal mining.
Francis has previously spoken about the need to protect the Amazon.