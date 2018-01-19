The Latest: De Blasio discusses Manhattan congestion pricing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a proposal to charge motorists out $11.52 to drive into the busiest parts of Manhattan (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he'd like a guarantee that funds raised under a Manhattan congestion pricing proposal would be used for public transportation in New York City.

De Blasio spoke Friday on WNYC about a proposal prepared for New York's governor.

The idea involves using electronic tolling to charge vehicles for entering certain parts of town during especially busy times. It could cost $11.52 to drive a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan.

De Blasio says the concept is a step in the right direction when compared to previous proposals.

The mayor continues to push for a millionaires' tax designed to help fix the subways and aid low-income commuters.

He says it might be possible to combine elements of each plan to create a fair solution.

12:30 a.m.

Driving a car into the busiest parts of Manhattan could cost $11.52 under a proposal prepared for New York's governor.

The New York Times reports the legislature is expected to receive the proposal on Friday.

The idea, called "congestion pricing," involves using electronic tolling to charge vehicles for entering certain parts of town during especially busy times.

London and Singapore already have similar charges in place. Supporters of the idea say it could not only address gridlock, but also raise money for mass transit. Skeptics, including Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh), worry the tolls could be a burden, especially to commuters.

Under the proposal, trucks entering the busiest parts of Manhattan would pay $25.34, and taxis and for-hire vehicles could see surcharges of $2 to $5 per ride.

