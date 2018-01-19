Papdakis and Cizeron take lead in Europeans ice dance

MOSCOW (AP) — French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron headed for their fourth consecutive gold after Friday's short dance at the European Figure Skating Championships.

Papadakis and Cizeron amassed 81.29 points for their program to Ed Sheeran songs. Papadakis wore a green-gold flapper style dress and Cizeron projected a rough image in a black sleeveless T-shirt.

The score put them nearly six points ahead of Russian pair Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin. Anna Cappelini and Luca Lanotte of Italy were in third place, 0.3 points ahead of Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia.

"We feel pretty strong and pretty confident with the changes that we've made and we feel like it's a good base to work on for the Olympics," Cizeron said.