Mkhitaryan left out by United amid interest from Arsenal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been left out of Manchester United's squad for its Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday while negotiations continue over a potential swap deal involving him and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan trained with United on Friday but will not play at Turf Moor. He was also omitted by United for its 3-0 win over Stoke on Monday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Thursday that a player exchange involving Sanchez and Mkhitaryan was being worked on.

United manager Jose Mourinho gave an update on the situation Friday, saying: "Not done. Not done at all. So, in this moment, Mkhitaryan is our player, Sanchez an Arsenal player."