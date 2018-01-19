IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympics organizers have welcomed an agreement between North and South Korea to unite athletes at the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, and promised that "much more exciting initiatives" promoting Korean unity will emerge this weekend.

"Watch this space," IOC presidential spokesman Mark Adams told The Associated Press in an interview, a day before a crucial meeting of Korean delegations at Olympics headquarters in Lausanne. He declined to elaborate, saying the decisions would come Saturday.

Adams praised a detailed deal between the rival countries announced Thursday by South Korea's Unification Ministry, including a joint team for the women's hockey tournament, but said "these are discussions." He added: "I can tell you that there will also be some much more exciting initiatives coming through as well tomorrow."