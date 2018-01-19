WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — The heat wasn't a factor for Rafael Nadal this time against Damir Dzumhur, despite the searing temperature causing trouble for players earlier Friday at the Australian Open. Nadal reached the fourth round in Australia for the 11th time with the 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win, and leveled his career head-to-head record with Dzumhur. By John Pye. SENT: 790 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--SKI--MANCUSO-RETIREMENT

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso announced she will retire from skiing after a goodbye run in a World Cup downhill Friday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Sofia Goggia of Italy won a World Cup downhill on home snow Friday after Lindsey Vonn made a major mistake. Vonn was faster than Goggia midway down the Olympia delle Tofane course but had trouble landing a jump and slammed on the brakes to clear the next gate. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 330 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Marseille looks to move up to second place in the French league with a win at Caen. Marseille has won four of its past five league games. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Getafe hosts Athletic Bilbao looking for its third straight home win in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2300 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

BRISBANE, Australia — England cruised to a four-wicket victory over Australia in Friday's second one-day cricket international at the Gabba to take a 2-0 lead in their five-match series. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-PAKISTAN

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand completed just its second clean sweep of a five-match one-day international series Friday when it beat Pakistan by 15 runs at the Basin Reserve on Friday. SENT: 530 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Gordon scores 30 as Rockets beat Timberwolves 116-98. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Vegas beats Tampa Bay 4-1 in matchup of conference leaders. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

