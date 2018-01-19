AP PHOTOS: Selections from the past week in the Middle East

In Syria, Associated Press journalists visited the old city of Homs, Syria. It has been almost four years since the last remaining rebels and civilians withdrew from the remaining strongholds in the ancient heart of Homs. But few people have returned, and large parts of the once vibrant old city are still abandoned and destroyed, as if time has stood still since the guns fell silent.

From the Gaza Strip to Jordan and Lebanon, millions of Palestinians are bracing for the worst as the Trump administration moves toward cutting funding to the U.N. agency that assists Palestinian refugees across the region. The expected cuts could deliver a painful blow to some of the weakest populations in the Middle East and risk destabilizing the already struggling countries that host displaced Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

A burning Iranian tanker listing for days off the coast of China after a collision with another vessel sank Sunday, with an Iranian official saying there was "no hope" of survival for the 29 missing sailors onboard.

Firefighters extinguished a burning car that was destroyed in a bombing, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. The Lebanese military said the bomb went off in a car in southern Lebanon, wounding its Palestinian owner. It was not immediately clear who carried out Sunday's bombing in the city of Sidon or why the Palestinian Hamas member, identified as Mohammed Hamdan, was targeted.

People lit candles at the site of Monday's twin suicide bombings in Baghdad. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a busy street market in central Baghdad on Monday, in back-to-back explosions that killed dozens and wounded many civilians, Iraqi health and police officials said. It was the deadliest attack since last month's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group.

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi was brought to a courtroom inside the Ofer military prison near Jerusalem. Tamimi, 16, was filmed in December pushing, kicking and slapping Israeli soldiers. Her father said his daughter was upset after her 15-year-old cousin was shot in the head with a rubber bullet.

Eritrean migrants wore chains to mimic slaves at a demonstration against the Israeli government's policy to forcibly deport African refugees and asylum seekers from Israel to Uganda and Rwanda, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photographer Khalil Hamra in Gaza.

