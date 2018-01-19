France's Davos? Macron hosting 140 CEOs in investment push

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosting over 100 CEOs of major multinationals at the chateau of Versailles to try to persuade them to invest, and especially hire, in France.

Macron will vaunt his government's changes to French tax and labor law, as he tries to attract foreign investors wary of France's traditionally high taxes and worker protections.

His office said Friday that discussions are underway with dozens of companies about setting up or expanding their presence in France, and some will announce investment plans Monday.

CEOs or top executives from Coca-Cola, Google, Facebook, JP Morgan and Alibaba are among those expected, according to Macron's office.

The executives are stopping in France en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Macron will be a key speaker.