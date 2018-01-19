Lithuania probing fake news story after TV station hacked

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania's Defense Ministry says an investigation has been launched into a cyberattack against a Lithuanian news outlet.

The commercial television station TV3 said it was hacked late Thursday and shortly after that a fake news story appeared on the channel's website accusing Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis of sexually harassing a local radio journalist.

Defense Vice Minister Edvinas Kerza told reporters the national cyber security center is investigating the case. He added that the IP address of the hacker had been traced to St. Petersburg in Russia. He said: "This may hinder the investigation, as Russia is usually not very helpful when investigating cyber-crimes."

Earlier this week, the Foreign Ministry was forced to deny false but widely published reports that Lithuania had imposed economic sanctions on Mongolia.