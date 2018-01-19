Australia vs. England, 2nd ODI scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Friday in the second one-day international between Australia and England at the Gabba:

Australia won the toss=

Australia=

Dave Warner c Root b Ali 35

Aaron Finch c Roy b Plunkett 106

Steve Smith lbw Root 18

Travis Head c & b Root 7

Mitchell Marsh st Buttler b Rashid 36

Marcus Stoinis c Buttler b Rashid 4

Cameron White not out 15

Alex Carey run out 27

Mitchell Starc c Roy b Woakes 3

Andrew Tye run out 8

Extras (2lb, 8w, 1nb) 11

Total (for 9 wickets) 270

Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-110, 3-124, 4-209, 5-213, 6-216, 7-255, 8-261, 9-270

Bowling: Mark Wood 9-0-55-0, Chris Woakes 9-0-37-1 (1w), Liam Plunkett 8-0-43-1 (5w), Moeen Ali 7-0-31-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-71-2 (2w), Joe Root 7-0-31-2 (1nb)

Batting time: 215 mins. Overs: 50.

England=

Jason Roy c Finch b Starc 2

Jonny Bairstow c Warner b Richardson 60

Alex Hales b Richardson 57

Joe Root not out 46

Eion Morgan b Starc 21

Jos Buttler c Carey b Starc 42

Moeen Ali b Starc 1

Chris Woakes not out 39

Extras (1lb 5w) 6

Total (for 6 wickets) 274

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-119, 3-129, 4-157, 5-225, 6-227

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-59-4 (1w), Jhye Richardson 10-1-57-2 (1w), Travis Head 7-0-55-0, Andrew Tye 9-0-47-0 (1w), Aaron Finch 3-0-17-0 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 4.2-0-34-0 (1w), Mitchell Marsh 1-0-4-0

Batting time: 188 mins. Overs: 44.2.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sam Nogajski, Australia.

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

Result: England won by 4 wickets to lead five-match series 2-0

Man of the Match: Joe Root, England