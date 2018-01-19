Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower;31;25;SW;12;76%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;WNW;6;60%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun, a shower;10;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;SW;12;65%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;Spotty showers;14;11;WSW;15;68%;67%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, a shower;6;2;Spotty showers;5;1;NW;15;91%;71%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;-5;-11;Mostly sunny;-9;-15;NNE;8;68%;16%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;18;3;Mostly sunny;19;4;WNW;8;31%;62%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;-14;-23;Cold with sunshine;-13;-21;ENE;14;92%;11%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;28;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;11;84%;74%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;8;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;11;70%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;25;20;A shower in places;26;20;NNE;16;71%;57%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;19;7;Sun and clouds;16;5;NW;15;53%;13%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;33;22;Heavy p.m. showers;33;23;S;8;72%;79%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ESE;9;46%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and less humid;35;24;Clearing;33;23;WSW;10;55%;35%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;15;7;Spotty showers;16;12;WNW;21;62%;60%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;7;-4;Partly sunny;3;-6;ENE;9;33%;11%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;11;0;Rain to snow;6;-1;SE;5;73%;61%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;WSW;11;69%;59%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;17;7;Inc. clouds;19;6;ESE;10;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;18;Nice with some sun;30;18;ENE;16;42%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;7;-1;Partial sunshine;4;-1;SE;12;79%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;6;1;A shower;4;1;SE;9;79%;69%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and mild;8;-2;Periods of rain;4;-1;S;8;82%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;Partly sunny;5;-2;SSW;7;71%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;31;21;Mostly cloudy;30;23;ENE;15;59%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;17;S;7;50%;78%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;11;-1;Mostly sunny;10;0;NNW;9;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;17;10;Periods of sun;20;10;E;9;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;25;20;Sunny and breezy;28;19;SE;43;62%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;18;E;6;66%;42%;8

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;NE;10;60%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;5;0;Increasing clouds;6;2;SSW;16;69%;30%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;NNE;14;59%;2%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;2;0;Spotty showers;2;-1;SSE;9;86%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;23;18;Clouds and sun, nice;23;18;NNE;23;64%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;13;8;Periods of sun;22;15;S;20;60%;27%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Decreasing clouds;31;24;NNE;22;76%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;23;7;Hazy sun;23;6;WNW;14;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;18;2;Cooler;11;-5;NNE;10;49%;81%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNW;8;59%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;NW;9;81%;65%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;5;0;Spotty showers;5;3;SE;10;93%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;12;1;Sunny and pleasant;18;2;N;12;24%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;18;11;Partly sunny;18;11;W;17;74%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, warm;26;18;Low clouds;22;19;SSE;6;85%;32%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;28;14;Increasing clouds;28;14;N;8;39%;4%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;23;17;Partly sunny;26;20;E;16;56%;32%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Flurries and squalls;-2;-7;A little snow;-4;-10;NNE;14;92%;81%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A few showers;28;23;Humid with some sun;33;24;SSE;8;71%;44%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;17;E;15;73%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower;29;21;Partly sunny;28;22;ENE;8;61%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;31;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;E;9;29%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;23;5;Hazy sun and warm;24;6;NNE;9;41%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;9;5;Increasing clouds;13;8;SSW;15;68%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;29;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;WSW;21;73%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;27;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;N;15;48%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;31;17;A t-storm in spots;31;17;NE;12;26%;70%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;11;-5;Sunny and mild;14;-5;NW;4;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;Hazy sunshine;28;11;NNW;9;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;19;4;Mostly sunny;21;5;S;6;60%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;N;21;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;2;-2;Cloudy;1;-6;WNW;14;75%;40%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;NE;13;64%;60%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WSW;8;75%;63%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Hazy sun;25;11;NE;9;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;6;79%;65%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;A t-storm in spots;14;5;ESE;9;69%;76%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;A passing shower;32;24;SSW;10;72%;59%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;High clouds;24;20;SSE;11;74%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;17;8;Partly sunny;16;10;NNW;9;80%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;7;2;Spotty showers;5;2;W;11;88%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler with a shower;17;7;Partly sunny, cool;16;6;N;14;42%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;24;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;SW;9;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;0;Clouds and sun, mild;15;2;W;8;52%;27%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;26;ENE;13;62%;35%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;ENE;8;82%;72%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;E;11;63%;14%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;41;18;Overcast and cooler;28;19;SSW;12;61%;62%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;21;6;Nice with sunshine;22;7;S;6;33%;5%;6

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;21;17;Periods of sun;23;20;ENE;15;65%;58%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Intermittent snow;-2;-3;Partly sunny;-2;-7;WSW;10;85%;71%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;24;ENE;23;63%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;ENE;14;70%;13%;11

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;-1;-3;Partly sunny;4;-2;W;20;76%;24%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;-8;-10;A little snow;-7;-8;ESE;13;79%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;33;23;Hazy sun;32;23;N;10;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A passing shower;29;15;A shower in places;27;14;NNE;18;48%;55%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;3;0;Sunny and milder;10;2;W;18;46%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and breezy;13;3;Sunny;17;5;E;8;62%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-13;-35;Sunny, much colder;-30;-38;NNE;13;77%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;12;0;Partly sunny;11;1;NNE;7;64%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;-2;-5;Partly sunny;-3;-6;N;8;76%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;-1;-3;Partly sunny, breezy;5;-2;WSW;24;73%;35%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;E;15;78%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;29;24;Brief showers;30;24;NW;9;78%;71%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;30;23;A shower in spots;30;22;ENE;14;70%;48%;5

Paris, France;Spotty showers;7;3;Spotty showers;10;5;W;13;73%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Mostly sunny;35;22;SSE;17;47%;5%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with a shower;30;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;S;9;60%;80%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A thunderstorm;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;NE;14;77%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun;31;22;A shower in spots;31;21;E;10;56%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;Showers of rain/snow;2;-2;SW;12;67%;69%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;6;-7;Mainly cloudy;2;-12;NW;7;58%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;18;11;A bit of rain;19;11;SSE;12;60%;67%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;SE;5;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds, showers;29;25;A shower;30;25;S;12;74%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;-4;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;-3;-6;E;10;56%;4%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-5;A little snow;-2;-7;SSE;3;93%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;W;10;74%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;23;9;Plenty of sun;20;4;N;18;27%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;14;5;Sun and some clouds;14;7;SE;8;74%;62%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;A little snow;-4;-9;E;13;68%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Variable cloudiness;12;7;Partly sunny;12;7;NW;15;71%;60%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief showers;23;18;A shower or two;25;18;ENE;14;72%;62%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;E;21;74%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;N;11;73%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;25;5;Partly sunny;23;6;ENE;7;38%;4%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;32;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;SW;9;48%;44%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower in places;27;22;N;11;79%;75%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;16;5;Partly sunny;14;7;N;10;80%;3%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;6;A shower or two;8;7;S;14;74%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;6;-4;Partial sunshine;7;-6;NNW;5;65%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Plenty of clouds;10;7;E;15;69%;81%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A heavy p.m. shower;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;10;76%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and milder;9;-2;A little p.m. rain;6;-4;WNW;13;87%;76%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;ENE;16;69%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-1;-6;A little snow;-1;-7;ENE;7;73%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;30;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;NNE;17;46%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;17;Cloudy with a shower;20;18;ENE;14;80%;57%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-1;-5;A little snow;-1;-5;NNE;10;79%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;15;2;Sunny, nice and warm;16;1;ENE;10;49%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun returning;12;2;Turning sunny, mild;9;-1;NE;19;67%;24%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;Brief a.m. showers;9;0;NW;6;37%;62%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;17;11;Sun and some clouds;18;10;ENE;10;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;15;8;Occasional rain;14;6;ESE;8;74%;83%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;8;3;A little a.m. rain;9;3;NNE;9;68%;58%;1

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;1;-2;Rather cloudy;4;-2;SW;27;69%;5%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;Partly sunny;17;12;NNW;9;63%;98%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;10;Clearing;17;11;W;24;61%;23%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-14;-33;Mostly sunny, colder;-20;-36;N;8;88%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;6;4;Rain and drizzle;7;5;ESE;9;73%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Partly sunny;5;-1;ESE;12;53%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;NNE;6;49%;10%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;SSW;8;84%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;1;-2;Rain/snow showers;1;-6;SSW;10;96%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer with some sun;24;19;Mostly cloudy, windy;25;19;N;39;73%;7%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;34;17;Plenty of sun;34;18;WNW;8;46%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;8;-2;Decreasing clouds;6;-6;E;3;67%;38%;3

