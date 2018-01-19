Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;76;A shower;88;77;SW;7;76%;67%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;74;56;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;WNW;4;60%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun, a shower;50;37;Plenty of sunshine;56;39;SW;8;65%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;61;51;Spotty showers;57;52;WSW;10;68%;67%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, a shower;43;35;Spotty showers;41;33;NW;9;91%;71%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;24;12;Mostly sunny;16;6;NNE;5;68%;16%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;64;38;Mostly sunny;67;39;WNW;5;31%;62%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;7;-9;Cold with sunshine;8;-7;ENE;9;92%;11%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;83;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NE;7;84%;74%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;59;46;Spotty showers;62;50;SW;7;70%;70%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;76;68;A shower in places;79;69;NNE;10;71%;57%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;66;45;Sun and clouds;61;41;NW;9;53%;13%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;92;71;Heavy p.m. showers;91;73;S;5;72%;79%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;83;55;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;ESE;6;46%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and less humid;94;75;Clearing;91;74;WSW;6;55%;35%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;59;44;Spotty showers;61;53;WNW;13;62%;60%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;45;25;Partly sunny;37;21;ENE;6;33%;11%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;51;32;Rain to snow;42;30;SE;3;73%;61%;1

Berlin, Germany;Showers of rain/snow;38;31;Rain and snow shower;37;28;WSW;7;69%;59%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, a shower;63;44;Inc. clouds;66;44;ESE;6;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;64;Nice with some sun;86;64;ENE;10;42%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;45;30;Partial sunshine;39;31;SE;7;79%;67%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;42;35;A shower;39;33;SE;5;79%;69%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and mild;46;28;Periods of rain;40;30;S;5;82%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;43;27;Partly sunny;40;29;SSW;5;71%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;88;70;Mostly cloudy;86;73;ENE;9;59%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;84;65;A t-storm in spots;85;63;S;4;50%;78%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;52;30;Mostly sunny;50;32;NNW;6;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;63;50;Periods of sun;68;50;E;6;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;77;69;Sunny and breezy;82;67;SE;27;62%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;80;65;Mostly sunny;79;65;E;4;66%;42%;8

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;NE;6;60%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;41;32;Increasing clouds;43;36;SSW;10;69%;30%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;88;72;Clouds and sun, nice;87;71;NNE;9;59%;2%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;35;33;Spotty showers;36;30;SSE;5;86%;70%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;73;64;Clouds and sun, nice;74;65;NNE;14;64%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;55;47;Periods of sun;72;58;S;13;60%;27%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;86;76;Decreasing clouds;88;76;NNE;14;76%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;Hazy sun;74;44;WNW;9;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;65;36;Cooler;52;24;NNE;6;49%;81%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;80;55;Hazy sunshine;79;56;NNW;5;59%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;NW;6;81%;65%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;40;33;Spotty showers;41;37;SE;6;93%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;54;34;Sunny and pleasant;64;35;N;8;24%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;64;52;Partly sunny;64;53;W;10;74%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, warm;79;65;Low clouds;72;66;SSE;3;85%;32%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;82;56;Increasing clouds;83;58;N;5;39%;4%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;73;63;Partly sunny;78;68;E;10;56%;32%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Flurries and squalls;29;20;A little snow;25;14;NNE;9;92%;81%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A few showers;82;74;Humid with some sun;91;75;SSE;5;71%;44%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;70;63;Clouds and sun;70;62;E;9;73%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower;83;70;Partly sunny;83;72;ENE;5;61%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;87;56;Sunny and pleasant;85;56;E;5;29%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;74;42;Hazy sun and warm;76;42;NNE;6;41%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;48;40;Increasing clouds;56;46;SSW;9;68%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;85;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;WSW;13;73%;80%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;80;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;N;9;48%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;88;63;A t-storm in spots;88;62;NE;8;26%;70%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;51;22;Sunny and mild;57;23;NW;3;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;83;52;Hazy sunshine;82;53;NNW;6;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;66;40;Mostly sunny;69;41;S;4;60%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;N;13;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;36;28;Cloudy;33;20;WNW;9;75%;40%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;85;75;A shower or two;86;75;NE;8;64%;60%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;86;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;WSW;5;75%;63%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;Hazy sun;77;53;NE;6;56%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;4;79%;65%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;41;A t-storm in spots;57;41;ESE;6;69%;76%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;76;A passing shower;89;75;SSW;6;72%;59%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;68;High clouds;75;68;SSE;7;74%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;63;47;Partly sunny;60;50;NNW;6;80%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;44;36;Spotty showers;40;35;W;7;88%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler with a shower;62;45;Partly sunny, cool;61;42;N;9;42%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;76;Some sun, pleasant;84;75;SW;6;75%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;59;32;Clouds and sun, mild;59;36;W;5;52%;27%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;Mostly cloudy;87;79;ENE;8;62%;35%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;84;75;A thunderstorm;84;75;ENE;5;82%;72%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;87;73;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;E;7;63%;14%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine, very hot;106;64;Overcast and cooler;82;66;SSW;8;61%;62%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;70;42;Nice with sunshine;72;44;S;4;33%;5%;6

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;69;62;Periods of sun;74;67;ENE;9;65%;58%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Intermittent snow;28;26;Partly sunny;29;19;WSW;6;85%;71%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;75;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;75;ENE;14;63%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;ENE;9;70%;13%;11

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;31;27;Partly sunny;39;29;W;12;76%;24%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;17;14;A little snow;20;18;ESE;8;79%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;91;74;Hazy sun;90;73;N;6;41%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A passing shower;84;58;A shower in places;81;56;NNE;11;48%;55%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;38;33;Sunny and milder;50;35;W;11;46%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and breezy;55;38;Sunny;62;42;E;5;62%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;9;-32;Sunny, much colder;-22;-37;NNE;8;77%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;53;33;Partly sunny;51;33;NNE;4;64%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;28;22;Partly sunny;26;21;N;5;76%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;40;28;WSW;15;73%;35%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;86;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;77;E;10;78%;80%;6

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;84;75;Brief showers;87;76;NW;5;78%;71%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;85;73;A shower in spots;87;72;ENE;9;70%;48%;5

Paris, France;Spotty showers;44;38;Spotty showers;49;41;W;8;73%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;10;47%;5%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;S;6;60%;80%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A thunderstorm;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;NE;9;77%;79%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun;87;71;A shower in spots;89;69;E;6;56%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;36;29;Showers of rain/snow;36;28;SW;8;67%;69%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;43;19;Mainly cloudy;36;11;NW;4;58%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;64;52;A bit of rain;67;53;SSE;7;60%;67%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;SE;3;77%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds, showers;85;77;A shower;86;77;S;8;74%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;25;22;Partly sunny, chilly;27;22;E;6;56%;4%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;30;23;A little snow;28;19;SSE;2;93%;82%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;92;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;W;6;74%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;73;49;Plenty of sun;68;40;N;11;27%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;57;41;Sun and some clouds;57;44;SE;5;74%;62%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;28;22;A little snow;25;16;E;8;68%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Variable cloudiness;53;45;Partly sunny;53;45;NW;9;71%;60%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief showers;73;65;A shower or two;77;65;ENE;9;72%;62%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;75;Mostly sunny;82;75;E;13;74%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;62;Clouds and sun, nice;76;64;N;7;73%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;41;Partly sunny;73;43;ENE;5;38%;4%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;89;60;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;SW;6;48%;44%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;81;71;A shower in places;81;71;N;7;79%;75%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;61;40;Partly sunny;57;45;N;6;80%;3%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;48;42;A shower or two;47;44;S;9;74%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;42;25;Partial sunshine;44;22;NNW;3;65%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Plenty of clouds;50;45;E;9;69%;81%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A heavy p.m. shower;91;75;A t-storm in spots;87;77;NNW;6;76%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and milder;49;28;A little p.m. rain;42;26;WNW;8;87%;76%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;76;Mostly sunny;83;76;ENE;10;69%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;30;22;A little snow;31;20;ENE;4;73%;56%;1

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;86;65;Mostly sunny;85;68;NNE;11;46%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;70;62;Cloudy with a shower;68;64;ENE;9;80%;57%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;30;24;A little snow;29;23;NNE;6;79%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;59;36;Sunny, nice and warm;61;34;ENE;6;49%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun returning;54;36;Turning sunny, mild;48;29;NE;12;67%;24%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;55;42;Brief a.m. showers;49;32;NW;4;37%;62%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;62;51;Sun and some clouds;64;50;ENE;6;51%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;58;46;Occasional rain;58;43;ESE;5;74%;83%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;46;38;A little a.m. rain;48;37;NNE;6;68%;58%;1

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;33;28;Rather cloudy;39;29;SW;17;69%;5%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;68;53;Partly sunny;63;54;NNW;5;63%;98%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;65;51;Clearing;62;52;W;15;61%;23%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;7;-28;Mostly sunny, colder;-4;-33;N;5;88%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;44;39;Rain and drizzle;44;41;ESE;6;73%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;45;29;Partly sunny;41;31;ESE;7;53%;66%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;83;61;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;NNE;4;49%;10%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;31;25;Mostly cloudy;28;22;SSW;5;84%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;34;28;Rain/snow showers;34;22;SSW;6;96%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer with some sun;75;67;Mostly cloudy, windy;77;66;N;24;73%;7%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Abundant sunshine;93;63;Plenty of sun;93;65;WNW;5;46%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;47;29;Decreasing clouds;43;21;E;2;67%;38%;3

