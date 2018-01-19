Goggia wins Cortina downhill as Vonn makes major mistake

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Sofia Goggia of Italy won a World Cup downhill on home snow Friday after Lindsey Vonn made a major mistake.

Vonn was faster than Goggia midway down the Olympia delle Tofane course but had trouble landing a jump and slammed on the brakes to clear the next gate.

Goggia finished 0.47 seconds ahead of Vonn in second.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished third, 0.84 behind, in her first attempt at the Cortina downhill.

Julia Mancuso, another American standout, announced her retirement and bid the circuit goodbye by wearing a Wonder Woman suit during a casual run.

In the finish area, teammates sprayed Mancuso with champagne.

Friday's race was originally scheduled for Val d'Isere last month but was moved from the French resort because of poor conditions.