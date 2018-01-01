Taiwan police arrest suspect after shooting incident near Eslite mall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police arrested a man leaving the Tainan High Speed Rail Station with a gun in his bag as a suspect in a shooting incident near a Taipei shopping mall earlier Friday.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the man had reportedly been seen firing a gun three times in the air near the Taipei New Horizon shopping center (台北松菸文創) around 1 p.m.

The building houses a hotel, an Eslite bookstore and numerous boutiques, but police suspected the show of force was directed at the offices of a construction company part of the Fubon Group.

Police found evidence that a man had arrived by taxi, fired three shots in the air, and left again, the Central News Agency reported. He apparently took the cab to the high speed rail station in Taoyuan, where he boarded a train with a ticket to Tainan.

By the time he reached the southern Taiwanese city, local police were waiting for him and overpowered him as he prepared to leave the station, reports said.

The Apple Daily named the suspect as Lin, 38. He had apparently traveled south with a converted submachine gun and 16 bullets still in his bag. Pictures showed a man wearing black trousers, a black sweatshirt and black baseball cap with the logo of a prominent German sports brand being escorted out of the station by men in civilian dress.

Investigators said they suspected a link with a similar incident last November, when a 29-year-old man named Weng went to the construction company’s office and shot at the ceiling. The man was later arrested and told police he wanted to get in on a construction contract.