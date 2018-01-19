Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/22/2018

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

MONDAY

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

TUESDAY

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Continental Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.