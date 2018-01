BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — England beat Australia by 4 wickets to win the second one-day cricket international at the Gabba on Friday and lead the five-match series 2-0.

Scores:

England 274 for six from 44.2 overs (Jonny Bairstow 60, Alex Hales 57, Joe Root 46 not out; Mitchell Starc 4-59, Jhye Richardson 2-57) beat Australia 270-9 from 50 overs (Aaron Finch 106, Mitchell Marsh 36, Dave Warner 35; Joe Root 2-31, Adil Rashid 2-71) by 4 wickets.