Taiwanese business delegation meets Singapore industry leaders

CIECA and the Taichung city government co-organized a delegation to attend the 14th Joint Meeting between CIECA & SBF. From Jan. 17-20, Chairman Douglas Tong Hsu, Singapore Committee, CIECA (Chairman of Far Eastern Group) led 96 delegates to attend the conference and conducted site visits in Singapore. Dr. Lin, Chia-Lung, Mayor of Taichung City delivered a featured address as the honored guest of the conference.

Several directors of Taichung city government bureaus and 34 members of the Industrial Development & Investment Promotion Committee of Taichung City (IDIPCTC) also joined the conference and the site visits. The number and level of participants as well as the scale of the corporations represented mark the highest degree of participation ever in the history of CIECA’s conferences with SBF. It demonstrates our business community’s eagerness to cooperate with the government’s “New Southbound Policy” and their substantial interest in expanding investments in Singapore and its market.

The conference was held at the Four Seasons Ballroom at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore on Jan. 19th. Chairman Douglas Tong Hsu and Chairman Peter Seah, DBS Group Holdings & DBS Bank jointly presided over the conference. Discussion during the conference focused on cooperation between the smart industries of both sides and the agenda included: “Smart Manufacturing”, “Smart City”, “Smart Logistics”, “Financial and Professional Services” and “Third Country Collaboration”. The conference allowed businessmen on both sides to understand their respective status of development and explore opportunities for business cooperation.

Taiwanese speakers in this meeting included Allen Liu, Sales Manager of Advantech Singapore, Kevin Hsiao, CEO of ISCOM Online International Information Inc., Dennis Hu, Director General of Taipei Computer Association, Mike Lee, Exec. VP of International Business Development, Far EasTone Telecommunication Co., Ltd., Frank Huang, President Director of Bank CTBC Indonesia, and Sher Jih-Hsin, Dean, d. School of Feng Chia University.

Representative Francis Kuo-Hsin Liang of Taipei Representative Office in Singapore, Vice Chairman Hu Ting Wu of CIECA Singapore Committee along with other industry heavyweights attended the conference with an estimated 180 governmental and business participants.