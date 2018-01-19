  1. Home
Taiwan News is Now Hiring Full-time and Part-Time Bilingual Writers

Taiwan News is looking for native English speakers who are fluent in Mandarin to join our team of writers

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/19 18:35

(Image by PublicDomainPictures.net)

We are seeking a bilingual (English and Mandarin) candidate who is a native English speaker and can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan. We are looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions. 

Responsibilities

  • Draft multiple articles daily about current events in Taiwan
  • Craft in-depth articles about major societal issues
  • Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese language news into English language articles
  • Attend and report on events and press conferences
  • Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources

Requirements

  • Native English speaker
  • Excellent command of both oral and written English and Chinese. 
  • College graduate
  • Experience in news-gathering, preferably in English news media
  • Knowledge of local issues in Taiwan
  • Can work on weekends if needed
  • Familiar with photography, video and audio content gathering and editing skills

Email resume and cover letter to: keoni.everington@etaiwannews.com
