Head of N. Korea's most popular girl band to visit S. Korea

A South Korean family view the Diamond Mountain in North Korea at the Unification Observation post in Goseong, near the border with North Korea, South
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The head of North Korea's most popular girl band is visiting South Korea this weekend to check preparations for a trip by another art troupe from the North.
The two Koreas have agreed on the North's 140-member art troupe performing twice in South Korea during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games amid signs of warming ties between the rivals The performance would be the first since 2002.
Seoul's Unification Ministry said Friday North Korea's seven-member advance team will visit South Korea for two days from Saturday.
North Korea says the delegation will be headed by Hyon Song Wol, head of Pyongyang's only girl band hand-picked by leader Kim Jong Un. She will also be heading the art troupe in February.