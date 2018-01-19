Taiwan Cabinet approves plan to spur AI industry development

An action plan aimed at promoting artificial intelligence development was approved by the Cabinet Jan. 18, underscoring the government’s commitment to spurring innovation and transforming the nation into a global AI technology hub.



Proposed by the Cabinet-level Office of Science and Technology, the initiative seeks to foster and recruit top AI talent, identify cutting-edge research topics advantageous to Taiwan, create an international center for AI innovation, promote regulatory easing to facilitate AI testing and verification, and craft pioneering AI solutions to meet industry needs.



With a total budget of NT$36 billion (US$1.22 billion), the four-year action plan will be jointly implemented by the Ministries of Economic Affairs, Education, Labor and Science and Technology.



Premier Lai Ching-te said that the initiative is the latest measure aimed at turning Taiwan into a smart technology hub. The government is sparing no effort in promoting digital infrastructure development, regulatory easing and talent cultivation under this action plan and related policies such as the DIGI-plus program, he added.



Running 2017-2025 with a budget of NT$170 billion, the DIGI-plus initiative seeks to enhance the country’s digital economy through such measures as creating an innovation-friendly environment, expanding online commerce and increasing access to internet resources.



According to Lai, the AI action plan will also help fast-track implementation of the five-plus-two innovative industries initiative. This economic revitalization program targets the high-growth sectors of biotech and pharmaceuticals, green energy, national defense, smart machinery and Internet of Things, as well as the promotion of two core concepts: the circular economy and a new paradigm for agricultural development.



Citing the AI research and development center launched in Taipei City by Microsoft Taiwan Corp. earlier the month, the premier said the country has built a healthy environment for innovation-based industries. Ministries and agencies must seize such opportunities and collaborate with the private sector to build Taiwan into a smart technology powerhouse and regional base for AI technology, he added. (SFC-E)