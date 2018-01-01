Join the Beigan Marathon on Taiwan's outlying Matsu Islands!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It was announced on Jan. 19 that registration for the annual marathon on Matsu's Beigan Island is now open. The marathon will be held on March 24.

For those who are up to the challenge, the marathon is an excellent reason to visit one of Taiwan’s spectacular outlying islands. It is also great motivation to start getting in shape ahead of the spring and summer seasons!

There are a few different divisions of the marathons that participants can choose from; the ultra-marathon (50km), the half-marathon (25km), the “challenge” marathon (12.5km), the parent-child marathon (3km).

The marathon will allow participants to see entire northern island of Beigan, with the marathon working around the hills, coasts and through all the towns. For a single day of the year, the quiet roads of the scenic island will be full of people and positive energy.

According to Liberty Times, people who successfully complete the ultra-marathon, or the half marathon will receive a free bottle of special, locally brewed wine as a keepsake of the event.

Registration is only open until Feb. 28. To register, check out the website for more info.



Go put on those running shoes!