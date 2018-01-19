  1. Home
  2. World

More Rohingya arrive in Bangladesh despite repatriation deal

By  Associated Press
2018/01/19 16:55

A Rohingya refugee boy sits in queue with others to receive food packets at Balukhali refugee camp, 50 kilometres (32 miles) from, Cox's Bazar, Bangla

A Rohingya refugee boy who is among those being relocated from a camp near the Bangladesh Myanmar border looks out from the window of a bus as is brou

Rohingya refugees carry bamboos to make temporary shelters at Balukhali refugee camp, 50 kilometres (32 miles) from, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Thursday

Rohingya refugees crowd outside a food distribution centre at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Banglades

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh official says Rohingya refugees are continuing to flee from Myanmar into Bangladesh, even after the two countries said they will begin repatriating members of the minority ethnic group next week.

More than 650,000 Rohingya Muslims poured into Bangladesh after Myanmar's military launched a brutal crackdown against them in August.

A top local government official, Mohammed Mikaruzzaman, said more than 100 Rohingya have entered Myanmar in the past two days.

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement in November on repatriating Rohingya refugees, and officials said earlier this week that some would return to Myanmar beginning next Tuesday.