Taiwan's state petroleum corp and partners hold groundbreaking ceremony for refinery in Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a clear sign of success for Taiwan’s Southbound Policy, the state petroleum company CPC Taiwan, in cooperation with two Taiwanese businesses, has successfully established MAXIHUB Co Ltd (越南宏越公司).

The announcement was made on Jan. 18, that business operations had begun with a ground breaking ceremony at the site of a future refining facility. The company plans to invest NT$1.79 billion (US$60.5 million) into the oil refinery and storage facility in Vietnam, which is expected to be operational by the end of next year.

The facility is planned for Dong Nai province, Vietnam and will process about 32,000 kiloliters of lubricants and solvents per year, according to RTI.

The companies partnering with CPC for the venture are the Unishine Chemical Corporation (和勝倉儲) and the Excel Chemical Corporation (合興石化).

CPC Taiwan believes this is an important first step to explore the business field in Southeast Asia, and by employing foreign laborers and promoting mutual exchange and investment, this new partnership should be a win-win for the businesses, and countries involved.

MAXIHUB is looking for partnerships in Vietnam moving forward, and has high hopes for the successful opening and operation of its facility in the country. Vietnam is an important partner for Taiwan's Southbound Policy, and business ventures like MAXIHUB are expected to increase throughout the region in the year's ahead.