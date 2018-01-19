  1. Home
120th anniversary of Caotun Elementary celebrated with calligraphy

Over 1,000 people gather to write Spring Couplets at Nantou County elementary school 

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/19 17:06

Thousands of characters were drawn in honor of Caotun Elementary's 120 anniversary. (Photo: Naturally Bread Blog)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 1,000 people participated in commemorating Caotun Elementary School's 120th anniversary Friday in Nantou County by writing Spring Couplets, reported Liberty Times Net.

Alumni and present students alike gathered outside the elementary school today to create Lunar New Year-style couplets. 

This is the fourth year of the mass calligraphy celebration, reported Liberty Times Net. 

The 20 best artists were then asked to create three Spring Couplets to be sold in a charity auction for NT$200 (US$7) each. All proceeds will go to the Genesis Social Welfare Foundation. 

Renown calligraphy experts also joined in the anniversary festivities. 

 
