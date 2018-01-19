120th anniversary of Caotun Elementary celebrated with calligraphy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 1,000 people participated in commemorating Caotun Elementary School's 120th anniversary Friday in Nantou County by writing Spring Couplets, reported Liberty Times Net.

Alumni and present students alike gathered outside the elementary school today to create Lunar New Year-style couplets.

This is the fourth year of the mass calligraphy celebration, reported Liberty Times Net.

The 20 best artists were then asked to create three Spring Couplets to be sold in a charity auction for NT$200 (US$7) each. All proceeds will go to the Genesis Social Welfare Foundation.

Renown calligraphy experts also joined in the anniversary festivities.