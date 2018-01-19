  1. Home
Endangered African penguins enjoy AC room at Taipei Zoo 

Friday is Penguin Awareness Day, and the world's black-footed penguins continue to strive for survival 

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/19 17:12

The African penguin (Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Penguin Awareness Day fell on Friday, and in addition to the famous King penguins, Taipei Zoo hoped the public could notice a rarer species living next door — the African penguin.

The African penguin is, as the name suggests, endemic to Africa, and mostly inhabits the waters of Namibia and South Africa. 

Characterized by black feet, the African penguins used to be the most commonly seen seabird in South Africa. However, over the past two decades, the number of African penguins has declined sharply due to man-made destruction. As of now, the African penguin is an endangered species. 

Taipei Zoo said even though Taiwan was not a natural habitat for penguins, the zoo had provided the African penguins with a comfortable environment, including an air-conditioned indoor space as well as an open-air and sunlit area.

According to the zoo, most penguin couples prefer to stay indoors, but only the toughest ones are able to 'get a room'.

The zoo added that the African penguins practice strict monogamy. Penguin couples never part from each other unless one of them dies; even so, many prefer to remain widowed. 

In order to boost the incubation rate of the African penguin, the zoo began applying artificial incubation of penguin eggs in 2016 during early stages. That is, the eggs will be taken care of by a team of experts before being sent back to their penguin parents for hatching.

In addition, the zoo has been in cooperation with overseas organizations, namely the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, in projects aiming to retain the genetic diversity of the African penguins at the zoo. 

The zoo said the long-term goal for the team was to integrate resources in the region and build a sustainable community for the penguins. 

(Photos courtesy of Taipei Zoo)
