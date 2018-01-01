Locating Taiwanese nationality in nature 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Do you know what the national butterfly of Taiwan is? The following is a brief introduction to the Papilio maraho and a handful of lesser known Taiwanese national symbols found in nature.

National Butterfly

Papilio maraho (寬尾鳳蝶)

This butterfly is predominately found in the woodland areas of Hsinchu and Miaoli County. The Papilio maraho lives in relative seclusion and is rarely seen.



(Photo: Wikipedia)

The black and red winged insect was discovered in 1933 by a Japanese academic in Yilan County, according to Apple Daily. The butterfly is thought to have landed in Taiwan during the Ice Age.

The Papilio only eats the leaves of the Sassafras randaiense tree. The butterfly is listed by the Council of Agriculture as on the brink of extension.



The Sassafras randaiense tree (Photo: Wikipedia)

National Bird (unofficial)

Formosan blue magpie (台灣藍鵲)



(Photo: Wikipedia)

Mikado Pheasant



(Photo: Wikipedia)

National Animal (unofficial) - Formosan rock macaque



(Photo: Wikipedia)

National Tree (unofficial) - Camphor tree



(Photo: Wikipedia)

National Flower - Plum blossom (梅花)



(Photo: Wikipedia)