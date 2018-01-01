  1. Home
  2. Environment

Locating Taiwanese nationality in nature 

Introducing the Taiwan national butterfly and other natural symbols

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/19 16:24

The papilio maraho can be found majestically scouring the northern woodland areas for leaves. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Do you know what the national butterfly of Taiwan is? The following is a brief introduction to the Papilio maraho and a handful of lesser known Taiwanese national symbols found in nature. 

National Butterfly

Papilio maraho (寬尾鳳蝶)

This butterfly is predominately found in the woodland areas of Hsinchu and Miaoli County. The Papilio maraho lives in relative seclusion and is rarely seen.


(Photo: Wikipedia) 

The black and red winged insect was discovered in 1933 by a Japanese academic in Yilan County, according to Apple Daily. The butterfly is thought to have landed in Taiwan during the Ice Age.

The Papilio only eats the leaves of the Sassafras randaiense tree. The butterfly is listed by the Council of Agriculture as on the brink of extension.


The Sassafras randaiense tree (Photo: Wikipedia) 

National Bird (unofficial) 

Formosan blue magpie (台灣藍鵲)


(Photo: Wikipedia) 

Mikado Pheasant


(Photo: Wikipedia) 

National Animal (unofficial) - Formosan rock macaque


(Photo: Wikipedia) 

National Tree (unofficial) - Camphor tree


(Photo: Wikipedia) 

National Flower - Plum blossom (梅花)


(Photo: Wikipedia) 

 

 

 
butterfly
macaque
Taiwan
national emblem

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S. academic condemns China over M503 flight route close to Taiwan
2018/01/18 19:26
Initial Tigerair Taiwan flight to Komatsu in Japan more than 90% full
2018/01/18 17:56
U.S. academics oppose nuclear weapons for Taiwan
2018/01/18 17:04
Taiwan's Mega Bank fined US$29 million by US Federal Reserve for violating anti-money laundering act
2018/01/18 16:58
A general outline of the amendments to Taiwan's labor laws
2018/01/18 15:28