Taiwan's stagnant wages due to shortsighted policy on tech. ed., says business leader

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At a conference of the National Association of Industry and Commerce of Taiwan (CNAIC) on Jan. 19, speaker Xie Jinhe (謝金河), founder of the magazine Business Today (今周刊), discussed the proposed wage increase for Taiwan’s workers to NT$30,000 a month and the related impact and interrelation of industry and education.

In his talk, he argued that the reason for Taiwan’s stagnant wages can be traced back to educational reforms instituted by the government at the turn of the millennium. The reforms de-emphasized three-year vocational programs and the five-year business colleges in Taiwan which were designed to prepare students for entry into the workplace.

Educational policy instead focused on creating more universities and encouraging more bachelor/master programs. However, the subsequent excess of such degrees and degree programs, caused the value of bachelor/master's degree to be depreciated.

He suggests, according to Liberty Times, that these reforms which drastically reduced the number of students entering technical and vocational schools in Taiwan, subsequently led to a reduction in the quality and variety for such vocational programs.

This, according to Xie, is a core problem facing Taiwan’s industry and economy. In terms of technical skills, Xie says Taiwanese young people have lost much of their former competitiveness in the global market.

However, he noted that in the current atmosphere with many universities unable to maintain operations due to lack of student enrollment, there is now renewed incentive for businesses to begin investing in, and cooperating with educational institutions that offer technical and vocational programs which are now in demand.