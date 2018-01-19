AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific. Seismic
In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, lava cascades down the slopes of Mayon volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilome
In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, a Rohingya boy looks up as others study Islam's holy book of Quran in a make shift Mosque at Kutupalong re
In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, people watch Indian daredevils perform stunts in the well of death at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers
In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, a visitor ties on his written wish after praying for good luck at the Kanda Myojin Shinto shrine in Tokyo
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, file photo, Canada's Denis Shapovalov bites his racket in frustration during his second round match against France's
In this Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, Muslim devotees offer Friday prayers on a road during the first day of Biswa Ijtema or World Muslims Congre
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, skyscrapers are shrouded in fog in Hefei in eastern China's Anhui
In this Monday, Jan.15, 2018, file photo, an Indian man gets tossed away as villagers try to tame a bull during a traditional bull-taming festival cal
In this Monday, Jan.15, 2018, file photo, policemen reinforce barricades during a protest by members of India’s various left parties and civilians aga
In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, a woman chats with her friend as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Asian stock ma
In this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, file photo, a Rohingya refugee reacts after seeing the queue for relief material at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox
In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, a staff member of Hanson Robotics shows off a skin used for the company's flagship robot Sophia in Hong Kong. Sop
In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, file photo provided by South Korea Unification Ministry, the head of South Korean delegation Lee Woo-sung, right, and t
In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, Japanese bathers exercise before dipping in a cold water tub with blocks of ice at the Teppozu Inari Shinto
Ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island in Papua New Guinea, indicating a major eruption could be imminent.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Rohingya boy from Myanmar looks up as other refugees study Islam's holy book of Quran in a makeshift mosque at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.
People watch Indian daredevils perform stunts in the so-called "well of death" at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers.
Lava cascades down the slopes of Mayon volcano in the eastern Philippines, where more than 9,000 people have been evacuated.
