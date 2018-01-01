India test-fires Agni-V missile which covers China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – India conducted a successful trial of an Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which was designed with China in mind, according to the Times of India.

The missile has a range of 5,000 kilometers, which means it can reach all of China and even parts of Europe and Africa.

It was fired from a small island Thursday morning and will face one more test later this year before becoming fully operational, the Times of India reported. This way, the country will join the United States, Russia, China, France and Great Britain as the owner of an ICBM, a missile with a reach of more than 5,000 km.

“India, of course, wants a credible strategic deterrent against an aggressive and expansionist China, which has a large arsenal of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles,” the Times of India wrote.

Previous Indian missiles were mostly designed as deterrents against Pakistan, but the 4,000-km-range Agni-IV and the new missile have China as their potential target, reports said.

Thursday’s test involved a canister from a road-mobile launcher, giving the military the option of quickly transporting the missile to another place if necessary, according to the Times of India.

The country is also developing the Agni-VI, with one missile carrying several nuclear warheads which can be programmed to strike at different targets.