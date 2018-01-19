New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday in the fifth one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve:

____

New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Hafeez b Rumman 100

Colin Munro c Nawaz b Rumman 34

Kane Williamson c Amin b Yamin 22

Ross Taylor b Faheem 59

Colin de Grandhomme not out 29

Henry Nicholls c Fakhar b Rumman 1

Tom Latham c Sarfraz b Faheem 2

Mitchell Santner run out 1

Tim Southee not out 14

Extras (6lb,3w) 9

TOTAL (for seven wickets) 271

Overs: 50. Batting time: 219 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-101, 3-213, 4-232, 5-239, 6-243, 7-244.

Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry.

Bowling: Aamer Yamin 9-0-65-1 (2w), Rumman Raees 10-0-67-3 (1w), Mohammad Nawaz 10-1-43-0, Faheem Ashraf 9-0-49-2, Shadab Khan 10-0-35-0, Umar Amin 2-0-6-0.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Williamson b Henry 12

Umar Amin c Taylor b Henry 2

Babar Azam c Guptill b Henry 10

Haris Sohail c Henry b Santner 63

Mohammad Hafeez c Munro b Ferguson 6

Sarfraz Ahmed c Taylor b de Grandhomme 3

Shadab Khan c Nicholls b Santner 54

Faheem Ashraf c Southee b Santner 23

Aamer Yasmin not out 32

Mohammad Nawaz b Ferguson 23

Rumman Raees c Ferguson b Henry 5

Extras (5lb,18w) 23

TOTAL (all out) 256

Overs: 49. Batting time: 217 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-19, 3-331, 4-52, 5-57, 6-162, 7-171, 8-202, 9-235, 10-256.

Bowling: Tim Southee 9-0-46-0 (1w), Matt Henry 10-1-53-4, Colin de Grandhomme 10-0-48-1 (1w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-64-2 (16w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-40-3.

Toss: New Zealand.

Result: New Zealand by 15 runs.

Series: New Zealand 5-0.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.