New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday in the fifth one-day international between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve:
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill c Hafeez b Rumman 100
Colin Munro c Nawaz b Rumman 34
Kane Williamson c Amin b Yamin 22
Ross Taylor b Faheem 59
Colin de Grandhomme not out 29
Henry Nicholls c Fakhar b Rumman 1
Tom Latham c Sarfraz b Faheem 2
Mitchell Santner run out 1
Tim Southee not out 14
Extras (6lb,3w) 9
TOTAL (for seven wickets) 271
Overs: 50. Batting time: 219 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-101, 3-213, 4-232, 5-239, 6-243, 7-244.
Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry.
Bowling: Aamer Yamin 9-0-65-1 (2w), Rumman Raees 10-0-67-3 (1w), Mohammad Nawaz 10-1-43-0, Faheem Ashraf 9-0-49-2, Shadab Khan 10-0-35-0, Umar Amin 2-0-6-0.
Fakhar Zaman c Williamson b Henry 12
Umar Amin c Taylor b Henry 2
Babar Azam c Guptill b Henry 10
Haris Sohail c Henry b Santner 63
Mohammad Hafeez c Munro b Ferguson 6
Sarfraz Ahmed c Taylor b de Grandhomme 3
Shadab Khan c Nicholls b Santner 54
Faheem Ashraf c Southee b Santner 23
Aamer Yasmin not out 32
Mohammad Nawaz b Ferguson 23
Rumman Raees c Ferguson b Henry 5
Extras (5lb,18w) 23
TOTAL (all out) 256
Overs: 49. Batting time: 217 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-19, 3-331, 4-52, 5-57, 6-162, 7-171, 8-202, 9-235, 10-256.
Bowling: Tim Southee 9-0-46-0 (1w), Matt Henry 10-1-53-4, Colin de Grandhomme 10-0-48-1 (1w), Lockie Ferguson 10-0-64-2 (16w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-40-3.
Toss: New Zealand.
Result: New Zealand by 15 runs.
Series: New Zealand 5-0.
Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.