Costco in Taiwan unveils new reusable tote bag

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the new bag ban, Costco is keeping up with the reusable bag frenzy and is now selling a limited edition Taiwan-themed reusable bag, reports Business Today.

The “Taiwan Scenic Spot Shopping Bag” (台灣景點購物袋) sells for NT$39 (US$1.30) each.

The bag showcases the presidential palace, the 4,000-year-old Queen’s Head rock formation in Yehliu Geological Park, Taipei 101, and similar signature Taiwan spots.

The bags are available for purchase at each of Taiwan's 13 Costco locations for an unspecified limited time, according to Costco.

Costco has previously released a few other place-specific reusable totes, such as:



(Photo: Ebay)



(Photo: costcocouple)