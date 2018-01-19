European Parliament urges China to release Lee Ming-che 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday, urging China to release detained human rights workers at once, including Taiwan’s pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲).

“The Chinese government must release blogger Wu Gan, pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che, Tibetan language rights advocate Tashi Wangchuk, Tibetan monk Choekyi, and all those who are being detained for their human rights work,” stated the resolution.

In addition, the resolution said while the release is pending, Beijing should not torture nor maltreat the detainees. The Chinese authorities should also grant the detainees access to their family and lawyers of their own choosing.

Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), spokesperson for Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, said last week that Lee had been moved to the Chishan Prison in China’s province of Hunan, and that relatives were trying to get in touch with him.

However, Chiu said on Thursday that so far, the Chinese authorities had not responded to any inquiry or request made by Lee’s family for prison visits.

Chiu added that the ministry believed Lee was undergoing a process of “rehabilitation” ordered by the Chinese government.

Lee was given a five-year sentence in prison over the charge of "subverting state power” last November by a Chinese court. Lee declared not to file right away.

Lee’s verdict was seen as an attempt by Beijing to scare away foreign non-governmental and human rights organizations as well as personnel, and as a sign of the increasingly intense cross-strait relations.

In addition to the call for the release of the human rights detainees, the European Parliament also expressed concern over a few pieces of law implemented by the Chinese government in recent years, which were feared to be measures for suppressing human rights activities, such as the Counter-terrorism Law and Foreign NGO Management Law.