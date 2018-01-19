Bangladesh win toss, to bat first against Sri Lanka in ODI

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third match of the Tri-Nation one day international cricket series.

Bangladesh made one change to the side that won the first game against Zimbabwe by eight wickets with pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin replacing left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam.

Sri Lanka made two changes to the team that lost to Zimbabwe by 12 runs with Niroshan Dickwella replacing injured captain Angelo Mathews and paceman Nuwan Pradeep coming in for Dushmantha Chameera. Mashrafe Mortaza takes over as the skipper.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep.

Umpires: Anisur Rahman, Bangladesh, and, Chettihody Shamshuddin, India.

TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.