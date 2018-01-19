Tour Down Under, stage 4 results

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Results on Friday from the fourth stage of the Tour Down Under cycle race, 128.2 kilometers from Norwood to Urailda:

___

1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, BORA-hansgrohe, 3 hours, 21 minutes, 7 seconds.

2. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-SCOTT, same time.

3. Luis Leon Sanchez, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time.

4. Diego Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

5. Jay McCarthy, Australia, BORA-hansgrohe, same time.

6. Dries Evenyns, Belgium, Quick Step, same time.

7. Domenico Pozzovivo, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

8. Rui Costa, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

9. Pierre Latour, France, Ag2R La Monidal, same time.

10. Laurent Didier, Luxembourg, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

General classification after four of six stages:

1. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, BORA-hansgrohe, 14 hours, 19 minutes, 49 seconds.

2. Daryl Impey, South Africa, Mitchelton-SCOTT, at 2 seconds.

3. Jay McCarthy, Australia, BORA-hansgrohe, at 9 seconds.

4. Luis Leon Sanchez, Spain, Astana Pro Team, at 10 seconds.

5. Digo Ulissi, Italy, UAE Team Emirats, at 14 seconds.

6. Robert Gesink, Belgium, Team Lotto NL Jumbo, same time.

7. Rui Costa, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. George Bennett, New Zealand, Team Lotto NL Jumbo, same time.

9. Dries Evenyns, Belgium, Quick Step, same time.

10. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Sky, same time.