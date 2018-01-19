Cloudy, rainy weather forecast for Friday

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) Another day of rain can be expected Friday in Taiwan as northeasterly winds and moisture from the south continue to affect the country, the CWB said.



Some areas such as Yilan in eastern Taiwan and Keelung on the north coast are likely to see heavy sustained showers, CWB forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (顏增璽) said.



The CWB, therefore, is maintaining its heavy rain warnings for New Taipei City, Keelung City and Yilan County on Friday, he said.



Meanwhile, daytime temperatures of 20 to 21 degrees Celsius are expected in northern Taiwan, and 22 to 24 degrees in Taichung in central Taiwan, Tainan in the south, and Yilan and Taitung in the east, Yen said.



In Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, daytime highs of 25 to 26 degrees can be expected, he said.



Going into the weekend, the northeasterly winds and moisture are likely to weaken Saturday afternoon, and the weather will turn dry and comfortable on Sunday before another band of winds arrive next week, bringing more rain, Yen said.



Temperatures in northern Taiwan are forecast to dip to 14 degrees next Monday to Wednesday with the arrival of the northeasterly winds, he said.



(By Chen Wei-ting and Kuan-lin Liu)

