Officials piece together chaotic events after officer killed

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo walks on Mulberry Street outside where a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arr
This undated photo provided by the Dauphin County Judicial Center in Harrisburg, Pa., shows Shayla Pierce, arrested Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Law enfor
Police stand outside a residence where a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside earlier Thursday, Jan. 18, 20
A police armored vehicle sits on Mulberry Street after Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed when a gunman opened fire on law enforcem
A police armored vehicle sits on Mulberry Street after Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed when a gunman opened fire on law enforcem
Police investigate the scene after Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving
Police stand at the intersection of 19th and Mulberry Streets after Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed when a gunman opened fire on
Police vehicles block the road near the scene where Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill was killed earlier when a gunman opened fire on law enf
Police escort the body of Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, to a funeral home, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Harrisburg, Pa. A gunman open
Crime tape stretches across a road near the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Harrisburg, Pa. The mayor of Harrisburg said a U.S. marsha
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Investigators are working to piece together the chaotic sequence of events that led to a deputy U.S. marshal being shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.
Forty-five-year-old Christopher David Hill was killed early Thursday when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside a Harrisburg home.
Authorities say police were on the first floor handcuffing the woman they were seeking to arrest when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor. They say Sturgis was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again firing at police.
The county coroner says Hill died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Another member of the fugitive task force also was shot and wounded.