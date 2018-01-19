Taipei restaurant caught storing endangered animals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A large number of frozen carcasses of endangered Taiwanese wildlife were discovered during a raid on a restaurant in Taipei on Wednesday (Jan. 17), announced the Forestry Bureau that day.

When police raided Butterfly Dining (彩蝶宴), a restaurant in Taipei's Xinyi District on Wednesday, they discovered the frozen remains of five Reeve's muntjacs, two heads of Reeve's muntjacs, the head and legs of a Taiwan serow, among other body parts.

Forestry Bureau officials had initially received reports on Dec. 5 of last year that the restaurant had a menu which included "three cup pangolin" and "braised Reeve's muntjac" among other dishes that included protected animals in Taiwan. The Forestry Bureau immediately requested the Taipei City Animal Protection Office take action.

However, on Dec. 6 when police tried to apply for a search warrant to inspect the premises, the judge denied the request because he said the March banquet menu had expired in August.

The Forestry Bureau then coordinated with the Taipei City Animal Protection Office on carrying out monitoring of and an investigation into the restaurant. Finally, on Jan. 16 of this month, police were able to obtain a search warrant and launched a raid on the eatery at 10:30 a.m. the next day.

At 10 p.m. that evening, the management of the restaurant released a public statement denying that the establishment had every sold any wild animals or products derived from them, nor had they listed them on their menu. They claimed that the wild animal remains found in their freezer were stored by employees without permission of the restaurant for their own personal use.

The Forestry Bureau stressed that the commercial hunting and trading of wildlife will lead to catastrophic consequences to the environment and the government must do its utmost to prevent it.

The restaurant proprietors will be sent to the Taipei Prosecutor's Office for violating the Article 18 Article Wildlife Conservation Act (動物保育法), which states that protected wild animals must not be harassed, abused, hunted, slaughtered or otherwise exploited, as well as Article 35, which declares that no wildlife or products derived from them may be bought or sold. Violators of the Wildlife Conservation Act are subject to a prison sentence of up to 5 years and a fine of between NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million.

The Forestry Bureau again appealed to the general public not to eat, buy, or sell wild animals. If members of the public suspect there are profit-making activities involving the sale of wildlife, they are asked to contact local authorities immediately.



Remains of endangered animals found. (Forestry Bureau image)



Reeve's muntjac. (Forestry Bureau image)



Taiwan serow. ​(Forestry Bureau image)