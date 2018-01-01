7-ELEVEN celebrates 40th anniversary in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —In celebration of 7-ELEVEN’s 40th anniversary in Taiwan, the President Chain Store Corporation announced yesterday, plans for a much larger store layout, reported CNA.

Keeping pace with convenience

The President Corporation said the new stores will occupy up to 81 pings (2,800 square feet), feature acrylic signage inspired by their Japanese counterparts, and use LED lights to save energy.



7-ELEVEN commercial from 1988. (Youtube)

Future stores, and store updates, will reflect and accommodate society’s ever-evolving interests and necessities, said CNA.

Last year over 16 million Taiwanese connected to the Internet via smart phone, for instance. As a result, stores will become more digitized to welcome the rising “screen society.”

Currently there are 5,222 7-ELEVENs around Taiwan.

The store area of 7-ELEVENs started to expand in 2008, from 25 pings to over 30 pings. As of this year, all new stores will be at least 40 pings. Since 2010, 7-ELEVENs have increasingly included seating areas for eating and work in step with the growing “seated economy,” said CNA.



(Photo: 7-ELEVEN official website)

The President Corporation Engineering Science Department Chief, Wang Yao-te (王耀德), said the future of store design will better integrate space and function dependent upon each location’s environment and include more smart technology.

Taiwan 7-ELEVENs plan to partner more with local food and pharmaceutical suppliers to include more local products in their shops.

7-ELEVEN meets Taiwan

Taiwan’s first 7-ELEVEN store opened in 1979 after Uni-President Enterprises Corporation entered into an agreement with the American company, Southland Corporation.

Originally 7-ELEVEN sold simply milk, eggs, and bread in 1927 as the Southland Company in Dallas, TX. The name 7-ELEVEN reflects the company’s previous policy of being open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Taiwan's first 7-ELEVEN (Photo: Winnie999064 blog)

Taiwan’s first 7-ELEVEN was located in Taipei’s Zhongshan District along Chang-an East Road.

The convenience stores caught on quickly and by 1990 over 500 7-ELEVENs dotted the island. Today, 7-ELEVENs and other convenience store chains are an important and unique feature of Taiwanese society.

The official birthday of 7-ELEVEN is July 11 (7/11), and the chain will be 88 years old this year.



7-ELEVEN commercial from 1986. (Youtube)