With Daveed Diggs, 'Blindspotting' tells an Oakland story

Daveed Diggs, a cast member, co-writer and co-producer of "Blindspotting," poses at the premiere of the film on the opening night of the 2018 Sundance
Rafael Casal, right, and Daveed Diggs, cast members, co-writers and co-producers of "Blindspotting," pose together at the premiere of the film on the
Daveed Diggs, left, and Rafael Casal, cast members, co-writers and co-producers of "Blindspotting," pose together at the premiere of the film on the o
Carlos Lopez Estrada, center, director of "Blindspotting," poses with cast members, co-writers and co-producers Daveed Diggs, left, and Rafael Casal a
The Oakland-set film "Blindspotting" has kicked off the Sundance Film Festival Thursday to largely positive reviews.
The film stars "Hamilton's" Daveed Diggs, who co-wrote the story based on his experience growing up in the Bay Area.
The audience at the Park City theater took to social media to praise the film which Buzzfeed's Adam Vary said was a powerful and passionate movie about race.
It is one of two films at the annual indie festival dealing with racially themed stories set in Oakland.
The Sundance Film Festival runs through Jan. 28.