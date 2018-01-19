With Daveed Diggs, 'Blindspotting' tells an Oakland story

The Oakland-set film "Blindspotting" has kicked off the Sundance Film Festival Thursday to largely positive reviews.

The film stars "Hamilton's" Daveed Diggs, who co-wrote the story based on his experience growing up in the Bay Area.

The audience at the Park City theater took to social media to praise the film which Buzzfeed's Adam Vary said was a powerful and passionate movie about race.

It is one of two films at the annual indie festival dealing with racially themed stories set in Oakland.

The Sundance Film Festival runs through Jan. 28.