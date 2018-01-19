Blues score 3 times in second period, top Senators 4-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko, Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn each scored in the second period, helping the St. Louis Blues past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night.

Alexander Steen scored into an empty net at 18:42 to close out the scoring for St. Louis (28-17-3), while Carter Hutton made 20 saves.

The win was the second straight in Ontario for the Blues, who were 2-1 overtime winners over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Bobby Ryan had the lone goal for the Senators (15-19-9), and Craig Anderson made 33 saves. Ottawa was coming off its bye week and hadn't played in eight days.

The first period produced no goals and only one good scoring chance, when Hutton stopped Zack Smith on a breakaway after the Senators forward stole the puck at his own blue line and broke toward the St. Louis goal.

The second period was not a good one for the Senators as they were outshot 19-6 and, more importantly, outscored 3-1.

Tarasenko struck 6:13 into the period with a tip in front while spinning away from Robert Bortuzzo's point shot in front of Anderson.

The Blues took a 2-0 lead at 12:51 thanks to Anderson who, after making a save, batted the puck out of midair directly to Pietrangelo who had an empty net to shoot at from the left faceoff circle.

Anderson could also be blamed for the Blues taking a 3-0 lead at 16:53 as he misplayed a backhand from Schenn and allowed the puck to pass through his legs.

The Senators got one of those back at 17:21 when Ryan's shot from 10 feet inside the blue line redirected off the stick of Dmitrik Jaskin and over the shoulder of Hutton to cut the lead to 3-1.

NOTES: Fredrik Claesson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau were scratches for the Senators. ... Carl Gunnarsson, Scottie Upshall and Oskar Sundqvist were scratches for the Blues. ... The Senators haven't beaten the Blues in Ottawa since December 2013. ... The Blues have earned points in their last 11 games against Ottawa.

