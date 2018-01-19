All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 45 31 11 3 65 162 116 17-5-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Boston 44 26 10 8 60 146 111 15-5-4 11-5-4 8-1-2 Washington 46 28 14 4 60 143 131 18-6-0 10-8-4 8-4-2 New Jersey 44 24 12 8 56 141 134 13-6-3 11-6-5 5-5-1 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 16-8-0 10-10-3 8-5-2 Toronto 47 25 17 5 55 149 136 13-7-2 12-10-3 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 46 24 17 5 53 141 133 17-8-3 7-9-2 7-6-3 Pittsburgh 47 24 20 3 51 138 146 15-7-1 9-13-2 9-4-0 Philadelphia 45 21 16 8 50 132 132 12-8-4 9-8-4 3-2-4 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173 13-7-3 10-13-1 7-7-1 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 10-6-4 10-11-4 6-4-3 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 10-8-6 8-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 10-7-3 8-12-3 6-4-1 Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142 11-8-5 7-13-1 9-5-2 Ottawa 43 15 19 9 39 118 153 9-9-5 6-10-4 5-6-3 Buffalo 45 11 25 9 31 102 155 6-11-3 5-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 44 30 11 3 63 149 118 18-2-2 12-9-1 11-1-1 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 16-3-1 10-10-6 7-5-2 St. Louis 48 28 17 3 59 140 124 15-9-0 13-8-3 6-4-1 Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114 14-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 Dallas 47 26 17 4 56 141 128 16-6-1 10-11-3 7-10-0 San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114 13-6-2 11-7-4 11-2-3 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 12-11-0 13-5-4 8-5-1 Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107 11-8-3 13-7-2 5-7-3 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 15-4-4 9-13-1 8-8-0 Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126 16-7-1 8-9-2 7-5-1 Anaheim 46 21 16 9 51 127 128 11-8-3 10-8-6 7-4-5 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 12-8-2 10-9-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 9-12-1 11-11-2 8-2-0 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 7-12-3 11-9-3 4-8-1 Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163 5-14-3 5-14-5 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 5, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT

Columbus 2, Dallas 1, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

St. Louis 4, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.