All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 45 31 11 3 65 162 116 Boston 44 26 10 8 60 146 111 Washington 46 28 14 4 60 143 131 New Jersey 44 24 12 8 56 141 134 Columbus 47 26 18 3 55 126 130 Toronto 47 25 17 5 55 149 136 N.Y. Rangers 46 24 17 5 53 141 133 Pittsburgh 47 24 20 3 51 138 146 Philadelphia 45 21 16 8 50 132 132 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 20 4 50 161 173 Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140 Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135 Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141 Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142 Ottawa 43 15 19 9 39 118 153 Buffalo 45 11 25 9 31 102 155 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 44 30 11 3 63 149 118 Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127 St. Louis 48 28 17 3 59 140 124 Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114 Dallas 47 26 17 4 56 141 128 San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114 Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125 Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107 Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131 Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126 Anaheim 46 21 16 9 51 127 128 Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123 Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147 Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147 Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 5, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 4, Washington 3, OT

Columbus 2, Dallas 1, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

St. Louis 4, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.